Watch a Blue Origin launch for the first time! Sunday, June 19, 7:15 am PDT

Sunday will mark the fourth time that Blue Origin will launch and land its New Shepard rocket, which is being developed to take passengers on suborbital space flights. So far, we haven’t gotten to see any of their launches. According to a tweet from CEO Jeff Bezos, the company is aiming to launch on Friday and the launch will be live streamed at the company website, https://www.blueorigin.com/

So far they’ve launched and landed successfully three times.

But what if something goes wrong? On this flight, something will go wrong…on purpose. Two of the parachutes are set to fail during descent, to test the backup systems to make sure people would be safe in such a scenario.

