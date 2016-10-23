OASIS to Land at LosCon 43: Be a Part of the Action! November 25-27

Like meeting new people?

Like talking about space to space and science fiction enthusiasts?

Here’s your opportunity!

The 43rd annual Los Angeles Science Fiction Convention (LosCon) will be at the LAX Marriott from November 25-27 (Thanksgiving weekend). The theme will be “Starship LosCon.”

OASIS is proud to be providing space programming and a fan table. Joining us at the table will be the Aerospace Legacy Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of aerospace history and promotion of our aerospace future. OASIS is truly honored to collaborate with ALF.

We need volunteers to help us at the table. Spend an hour or so at the fan table chatting up con-goers. Talk to party guests about OASIS activities. If you’re a shutterbug, we’d love to have pictures! If you attend any especially interesting talks, we’d love to see a write-up! We want both for The Odyssey and for our website.

And the best part is that you’ll have fun in the meantime!

PLEASE NOTE that if you are interested in volunteering, you MUST purchase a membership. You will not be allowed inside the door without a valid membership. To register online, visit

https://events.membersolutions.com/event_register.asp?content_id=59817

You can also register at the event.

For more information, please visit http://www.loscon.org/43

If you are interested in volunteering, please send an e-mail to OASIS President Seth Potter at: president [at] oasis-nss [dot] org