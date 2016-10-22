Come support team Titan Rover, Cal State Fullerton’s team, in the University Rover Challenge!

We are Titan Rover, a multidisciplinary team of over 40 engineers and scientists at Cal State Fullerton striving to compete in an international competition for the second straight year. The competition, called the University Rover Challenge, is hosted by the Mars Society and Protocase and is conducted annually at the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, UT. The mission is to create a robotic device capable of assisting the first astronauts that arrive on Mars. The Rover would thus need to traverse a rough terrain and allow astronauts to accomplish tasks and collect scientific data from an enclosed habitat.

Titan Rover in general helps to train and mentor the next generation of engineers and scientists.

