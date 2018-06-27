Come join OASIS Saturday June 30 for Planetary Defense & Asteroid Exploration Mini-Conference 2018, followed by a happy hour!

The event described below, organized by the local section of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), may be of interest. OASIS and the Aerospace Legacy Foundation will have a joint exhibit table there, so if you attend, be sure to say hello. Afterward, the OASIS members, and anyone else interested, will head over to the nearby Redondo Beach Pier for drinks and food. We will try to get into Barney’s Beanery, but if it is too crowded, we will go elsewhere. If you miss the AIAA event, please feel free to meet us at the Pier. Look for us at Barney’s Beanery. If we are not there, please text Seth Potter at (310) 245-2592, and he will text you our location. Those who join us can order as they please, and we will all need to pay our own way. The pier is walking distance from the library, but it will probably be necessary to move your car out of library parking when the library closes after the AIAA event.

Saturday, June 30, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

AIAA LA-LV Mini-Conference Series: Planetary Defense & Asteroid Exploration Mini-Conference 2018

With featured presentations and panel discussions by

Dr. Nahum Melamed, Project Leader, Aerospace Corporation

(Planetary Defense & Asteroid Exploration / International Asteroid Day Introduction)

(NEO Deflection App)

Dr. Niraj Inamdar, Associate Physical Scientist, RAND Corporation

(The Story of Our Solar System as Told By Asteroids)

Col. Charlie Vono, USAF Retired

(Keeping Complex Systems Working for Decades)

Dr. James Horkovich, Director, Directed Energy Program, Schafer Corporation

(The Promise and Reality of Directed Energy for Defense)

Philip Groves, “Asteroid Impact” IMAX Producer & Writer, Apophis Pictures, LLC

(Planetary Defense Education Through Media)

For the speaker biographies and topics, and to register, visit

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efexkaff5f158a55&llr=p9tbt6cab

Redondo Beach Public Library (2nd Fl. Meeting Rm.)

303 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

$35 AIAA Professional Member Price

$40 Non-AIAA Member -Regular Price

$25 AIAA Student / Educator Member Price

$30 Non-AIAA Member -Student / Educator

$20 Presentation Only -No Meal

(No Refund within 7 days of the event)