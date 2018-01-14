The OASIS Social at the Cosmic Brewery was a great success! January 13, 2017

The OASIS Social at the Cosmic Brewery was a great success!
They had a telescope event in front (they have such events every Friday and some Saturdays “Tacos and Telescopes”), a pop-up taco stand (they have other pop-up food stands at other times, such as vegan), space-themed art, a TV playing Star Trek TNG episodes, and pour your own beer so you can pour your own flights. We closed down the place – the event started at 3 pm and OASIS folks and guests stayed until 10 pm.
And the place is pet friendly. Several people had doggies there. The place also hosts pet adoptions and had fliers about pet adoption event.
They also host special events. OASIS will likely host one there in the future!