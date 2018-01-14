The OASIS Social at the Cosmic Brewery was a great success! January 13, 2017

The OASIS Social at the Cosmic Brewery was a great success!

They had a telescope event in front (they have such events every Friday and some Saturdays “Tacos and Telescopes”), a pop-up taco stand (they have other pop-up food stands at other times, such as vegan), space-themed art, a TV playing Star Trek TNG episodes, and pour your own beer so you can pour your own flights. We closed down the place – the event started at 3 pm and OASIS folks and guests stayed until 10 pm.