OASIS Annual Picnic, August 19, 2017. A good time was had by all!

OASIS Annual Picnic at Polliwog Park, August 19, 2017. Great people and lots of event planning! Watch for future events coming out of planning meetings such as this one. Clockwise around the table from bottom left: OASIS member (and go-to for STEM events) Dean Davis, OASIS Membership Chair Arlene Busby, OASIS Board Member David Bliss, NSS Chair of the Executive Committee Mark Hopkins, ISDC event planners extraordinaire Mike Kobrin and Aggie Kobrin, OASIS’ newest member Tri Caodo, OASIS Vice-President Lisa Kaspin-Powell, OASIS member (and former board member, we’re trying to drag him back) Gareth Powell.

Photo: OASIS President Seth Potter