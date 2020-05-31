Congratulations to SpaceX and NASA! Crew Dragon DM-2 has successfully reached the International Space Station!

Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX for the successful launch and voyage of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station!

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 12:23 pm PDT, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying Behnken and Hurley in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demonstration Mission 2 (DM-2) capsule to the ISS. On Sunday at 7:16 am PDT, the capsule, which Behnken and Hurley named “Endeavour,” docked with the ISS, and the two came aboard 3 hours later.

This is the first time that astronauts have launched from US soil since 2011, the final flight of the space shuttle program. This also marks the first crewed flight aboard a SpaceX capsule – a major milestone for commercial spaceflight.