Remembering Leonard Nimoy on the 5th anniversary of his passing

Posted on February 27, 2020 by Lisa Kaspin-Powell

By Seth Potter
President, OASIS

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of Leonard Nimoy, so I would like to re-post what I said on that day:
Leonard Nimoy may have played a fictional character, but his contributions to space exploration were very real. From inspiring those of us who grew up with Star Trek: TOS to his contribution to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to his narration of IMAX films on space exploration, his work will live on into the 23rd century and beyond.

https://www.startrek.com/gallery/remembering-leonard-nimoy-5-years-later

