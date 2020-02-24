Katherine Johnson, ground-breaking NASA mathematician depicted in “Hidden Figures”, dies at 101

OASIS NSS says farewell and salutes Katherine Johnson, a barrier-breaking NASA mathematician who played crucial roles in (among many milestone accomplishments) Freedom 7, America’s first human spaceflight; and the first United States orbital spaceflight. Her pioneering work opened the doors of space exploration to women and people of color, and serves as a great inspiration to all. Johnson passed away at age 101 – a life well lived!
About OASISWelcome to OASIS, the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Space Society. The Organization for the Advancement of Space Industrialization and Settlement is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the NSS.
