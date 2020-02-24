Katherine Johnson, ground-breaking NASA mathematician depicted in “Hidden Figures”, dies at 101

OASIS NSS says farewell and salutes Katherine Johnson, a barrier-breaking NASA mathematician who played crucial roles in (among many milestone accomplishments) Freedom 7, America’s first human spaceflight; and the first United States orbital spaceflight. Her pioneering work opened the doors of space exploration to women and people of color, and serves as a great inspiration to all. Johnson passed away at age 101 – a life well lived!

