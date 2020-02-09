OuteRimCon – the MiniCon – Exploring the Imagination of Science! February 29, 2020

About OASISWelcome to OASIS, the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Space Society. The Organization for the Advancement of Space Industrialization and Settlement is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the NSS.
Meta
Links
- A-MAN International Science Discovery & Learning Center
- Aerospace Legacy Foundation
- American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics – National
- Astronomy Clubs in California
- California Science Center
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
- ISDC 2020
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- NASA
- NASA TV
- National Space Society
- NSS Chapters
- Odyssey Archives
- Our Flickr Page
- Our Old Photo Gallery
- OuteRimCon
- Past ISDCs
- Space on the Streets Flickr Photopool!
- Space.com
- Spaceport LA
- STEM Education Resources in California
- The Mars Society Southern California
- Yuri's Night
Social Media
-