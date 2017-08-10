Come to OuteRimCon to celebrate science and science fiction this fall! October 7-8.

OuteRimCon: Exploring the Imagination of Science
Presented by the Aerospace Legacy Foundation
On Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, 2017, the Aerospace Legacy Foundation will present a new convention called OuteRimCon. We are extending an invitation to you to join us in celebrating Science/Science Fiction.
The convention will be held at the Columbia Memorial Space Center:
12400 Columbia Way
Downey, CA 90242
Hours: Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm
