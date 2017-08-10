Come to OuteRimCon to celebrate science and science fiction this fall! October 7-8.

OuteRimCon: Exploring the Imagination of Science

Presented by the Aerospace Legacy Foundation

On Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, 2017, the Aerospace Legacy Foundation will present a new convention called OuteRimCon. We are extending an invitation to you to join us in celebrating Science/Science Fiction.

The convention will be held at the Columbia Memorial Space Center:

12400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

Hours: Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm

To find out how to register and learn more about the Aerospace Legacy Foundation, click here