OASIS Board Meeting and Potluck Picnic! Saturday, August 19. Open to all.

OASIS Board Meeting and Picnic

Saturday, August 19

Board Meeting: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Picnic 12:30 PM to approximately 3 PM

Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach

Come one, come all!

The next meeting of the OASIS-NSS Chapter Board will be at 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Saturday, August 19 (that is, our usual 3rd Saturday of the month) in Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, followed by our annual picnic. Brown bag or bring an item to share!

Look for our banner, either “National Space Society” or “OASIS”.

Among the items we would like to discuss at the meeting will be support for upcoming events, including:

– Sixth Annual NASA-JPL Mars Rover & Cassini Updates & LA/OC Society Expo, Northrop-Grumman “S-Cafe”, Redondo Beach, Sept 16, 2017, from 11 am to 5 pm.

– OuteRimCon, a space science and STEM education convention, presented by the Aerospace Legacy Foundation, to be held at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, Downey (adjacent to where the Rockwell/Boeing plant used to be), Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, 2017; see http://www.outerimcon.com/.

–Loscon 44, a science fiction convention with science programming as well. November 24-26, 2017 (Friday through Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend), Marriott Los Angeles Airport Hotel.

– International Space Development Conference (ISDC, the NSS annual convention), Sheraton Gateway Hotel LAX, May 24-27, 2018.

– Space-related meetups in the Los Angeles area.