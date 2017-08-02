OASIS is recruiting for a volunteer to be Treasurer

OASIS wishes first of all to thank Karin Ward, who has served diligently and faithfully for many years as our Treasurer. Karin will be stepping down this fall, so we are on the lookout for a new Treasurer. The candidate’s name will go on the OASIS Election Ballot in October.

You need to be an OASIS member – if you aren’t and would like to join, click here

If you are interested in serving as the OASIS Treasurer, please send an email to oasis-leaders [at] oasis-nss [dot] org

Many thanks!

And thanks again, Karin!