Please help send Dr. Jim Busby’s ashes to space!

I am Arlene Busby, widow of Dr. James M. Busby, who died on June 1, 2016. As an aerospace historian people would seek out my husband for his vast knowledge and expertise. Jim would get a childlike grin and gleam in his eye as he taught children and adults about the space industry past and present. Anyone that engaged Jim in a space conversation was in for a delightful and fascinating lesson. Jim received much respect from Space Historians, Astronauts and Engineers alike regarding his knowledge and his Reverence for the subject of aerospace.

Despite his great love for this industry he also had an empty place in his heart. Jim would look up in the sky with wonder and sadness because he knew that while he lived he would never make it to the place he always wanted to go SPACE.

I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to the love of my life than to send a token amount of his ashes into space. The money you give will go towards making this happen. There is a flight in November, 2016. Room on this flight is limited. So, I will need the money as soon as possible to reserve a space for him. If I miss getting his ashes on this flight he may have to wait 2 or more years for another opening.

My husband was and is everything to me. In order for me to honor him and our deep love for each other I cannot think of a more appropriate way to make his dream of space travel come true.

I hope you can find it in your heart to help me accomplish this so I can help him fulfill his lifelong dream.

Thank you for your generosity.