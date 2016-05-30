You are invited! Passage To Mars – Special Screening! May 31 – June 5

http://www.laemmle.com/films/40657
About OASISWelcome to OASIS, the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the National Space Society. The Organization for the Advancement of Space Industrialization and Settlement is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the NSS.
Meta
January 2017 M T W T F S S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31
Links
- A-MAN International Science Discovery & Learning Center
- Aerospace Legacy Foundation
- American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics – National
- American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics — Los Angeles Las Vegas Section
- Astrocamp
- Astronomy Clubs in California
- California Science Center
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
- ISDC 2017
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Mars Society Los Angeles
- NASA
- NASA TV
- National Space Society
- NSS Chapters
- Odyssey Archives
- Our Flickr Page
- Our Old Photo Gallery
- Past ISDCs
- QGITS (Q) Question (G) Green ( I ) Innovate (T) Technology (S) Science – News & Events to Inspire STEAM Education
- Space on the Streets Flickr Photopool!
- Space.com
- STEM Education Resources in California
- Titan Rover Team – California State University at Fullerton
- Yuri's Night
Social Media
-