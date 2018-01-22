The National Space Society (NSS), the premier organization focused on the goal of space settlement and development (see www.nss.org) organizes a major international meeting event each spring: the International Space Development Conference (ISDC). ISDC 2018 will be held at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles, California near LAX during May 24-27, 2018. We are anticipating a large and exciting meeting in

the center of the US aerospace industry. Past events have involved notables such as Buzz Aldrin (second human on the Moon), the Administrator of NASA (several), the Executive Secretary of the recently reestablished National Space Council (Dr. Scott Pace), the Director General of the European Space Agency (Dr. Jan Woerner), and many others.

ISDC 2018 will be organized around four major themes: Theme 1 – The Settlement of Space; Theme 2 – Space Development & Business; Theme 3 – Infrastructure & Foundations; and Theme 4 – Discovery & Innovation. Each of these four major themes will be organized into a number of Symposia and Sessions – described below – with both invited presentations and presentations selected from proposals made by space community thought leaders from across the spectrum of technical and business interests. In addition, there will be several special events, student competitions and educational outreach events. If there is sufficient interest, a poster session is being considered.

For additional information, please see http://isdc2018.nss.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ISDC-2018-Call-for-Abstracts-1-19-18.pdf

– or contact us at contact [dot] ISDC2018 [at] gmail [dot] com

.