ISDC 2018 Call for Abstracts – Deadline January 15, 2018!

The Call for Abstracts for the International Space Development Conference 2018, to be held in Los Angeles, California, is open!

The deadline for submission is January 15, 2018.

ISDC 2018 will be organized around four major themes:

The Settlement of Space

Space Development & Business

Infrastructure & Foundations

Discovery & Innovation

Each of these four major themes will be organized into a number of Symposia and Sessions – described below – with both invited presentations and presentations selected from proposals made by space community thought leaders from across the spectrum of technical and business interests. In addition, there will be several special events, student competitions and educational outreach events. If there is sufficient interest, a poster session is being considered.

For more detailed information, visit http://isdc2018.nss.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ISDC-2018-Call-for-Abstracts-10-30-17.pdf