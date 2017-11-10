The International Space Development Conference needs YOU! Come and get involved! Planning meeting Sunday, November 19

The International Space Development Conference returns to Los Angeles in May 2018.

It takes a lot of help to make ISDC happen!

We need you and anyone else interested in being part this conference to help us. Please!

ISDC 2018 Planning Meetings at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W Century Blvd

All those interesting in participating in ISDC 2018 are invited to attend this meeting.

Come on down to the Sheraton Gateway for one or both of these meetings and let’s discuss how you can be part of ISDC 2018.

Please invite anyone else who may be interested in being involved with this conference.

These meetings are all about how you can be part of ISDC 2018… and how you can help us with ISDC 2018.

Planning Meeting: Sunday, November 19, 2017 (and another meeting is scheduled for Sunday, December 17).

The meeting will be at 3:00 pm in Salon 205, on the second floor.

The hotel is ½ mile east of LAX on Century Blvd.

Public parking is available behind the hotel at parking meters (free on Sundays) on 98th Street.

If you can’t make it to these meetings and still want to be involved in ISDC 2018 please email Mike Kobrin at isdc [dot] sponsors [at] nss [dot] org and we will work something out.