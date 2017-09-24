ISDC 2018 is taking shape!

The 2018 International Space Development Conference is taking shape!

Here are some themes of the upcoming ISDC:

Space settlement

Development and business of space

Infrastructure and foundations: space transportation, advanced space operations (in space refueling), space policy and security.

Discovery and innovation, future science of space

Exploration of space: the solar system, search for life, looking beyond the solar system, and exoplanets.

And much more!

But we need volunteers to make it happen.

For information about volunteering, please contact Nicole D’Or, ISDC 2018 Volunteer Coordinator, at ISDC [dot] Volunteers [at] nss [dot] org

We’ll need people to help with the following before ISDC happens:

Graphics

Marketing

Social media

Tours

Website

And during ISDC:

Badge checkers

Door monitors

Exhibitor helpers

Operations assistants

Registration assistants

Set up and tear down

Social media

Student Program Assistants

VIP Assistants

And for every 4 hours that you volunteer, you will get 1 free day’s registration!