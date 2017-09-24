ISDC 2018 is taking shape!

The 2018 International Space Development Conference is taking shape!
Here are some themes of the upcoming ISDC:
- Space settlement
- Development and business of space
- Infrastructure and foundations: space transportation, advanced space operations (in space refueling), space policy and security.
- Discovery and innovation, future science of space
- Exploration of space: the solar system, search for life, looking beyond the solar system, and exoplanets.
- And much more!
But we need volunteers to make it happen.
For information about volunteering, please contact Nicole D’Or, ISDC 2018 Volunteer Coordinator, at ISDC [dot] Volunteers [at] nss [dot] org
- We’ll need people to help with the following before ISDC happens:
- Graphics
- Marketing
- Social media
- Tours
- Website
And during ISDC:
- Badge checkers
- Door monitors
- Exhibitor helpers
- Operations assistants
- Registration assistants
- Set up and tear down
- Social media
- Student Program Assistants
- VIP Assistants
And for every 4 hours that you volunteer, you will get 1 free day’s registration!