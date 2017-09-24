ISDC 2018 is taking shape!

The 2018 International Space Development Conference is taking shape!

Here are some themes of the upcoming ISDC:

  • Space settlement
  • Development and business of space
  • Infrastructure and foundations: space transportation, advanced space operations (in space refueling), space policy and security.
  • Discovery and innovation, future science of space
  • Exploration of space: the solar system, search for life, looking beyond the solar system, and exoplanets.
  • And much more!

But we need volunteers to make it happen.

For information about volunteering, please contact Nicole D’Or, ISDC 2018 Volunteer Coordinator, at ISDC [dot] Volunteers [at] nss [dot] org

  • We’ll need people to help with the following before ISDC happens:
  • Graphics
  • Marketing
  • Social media
  • Tours
  • Website

And during ISDC:

  • Badge checkers
  • Door monitors
  • Exhibitor helpers
  • Operations assistants
  • Registration assistants
  • Set up and tear down
  • Social media
  • Student Program Assistants
  • VIP Assistants

And for every 4 hours that you volunteer, you will get 1 free day’s registration!

 

 

