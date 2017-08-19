ISDC 2018 Planning Meeting followed by OASIS Board Meeting, September 17, 2017 – Let’s make it a successful conference!

Come to the planning meeting for the International Space Development Conference 2018!

The meeting will be followed by an OASIS Board Meeting

When: Hotel Tour 1 pm, Planning Meeting 2 pm, OASIS Board Meeting 3:30 pm

Where: Salon 201, second floor of the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles, 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

The annual International Space Development Conference (ISDC) is the keynote event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading managers, engineers, scientists, educators, and business people from civilian, military, commercial, entrepreneurial, and grassroots advocacy space sectors, to work toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. ISDC has attracted up to 1200 attendees from over 20 countries, and has featured renowned speakers.



Next year’s meeting will take place in Los Angeles, CA. Here’s a golden opportunity for OASIS members and other local space activists to make it a success!

To find out more about the planning meeting, click here: ISDC 2018 planning meeting invite 8-4-17