OuteRimCon Needs You!!

OuteRimCon (October 7-8) is seeking able and eager volunteers!!!
We are seeking Staff to run several departments (click each for details):
- Programming Ops
- Operations
- STEM & Young Professionals
- Guest Liaison
- Dealers Room
- Volunteer Coordinator
- Fan Tables
- Information Table
- Pre-Sales (2018) Table
- At Con Merchandise Sales
If you are interested please contact Arlene Busby at arlene [at] outerimcon [dot] com
Staff rate for the weekend is $25.00.
We welcome and appreciate your help and hope you will be able to join us at OuteRimCon.