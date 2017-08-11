OuteRimCon Needs You!!

OuteRimCon (October 7-8) is seeking able and eager volunteers!!!

We are seeking Staff to run several departments (click each for details):

If you are interested please contact Arlene Busby at arlene [at] outerimcon [dot] com

Staff rate for the weekend is $25.00.

We welcome and appreciate your help and hope you will be able to join us at OuteRimCon.